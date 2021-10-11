Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell arrested, charged with domestic battery

© Getty Images

Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Monday after authorities responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a California home.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report “regarding a family disturbance” at the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road in Hidden Hills, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to a statement from the department.

Upon arrival, the deputies reportedly found that Liddell and his wife — who is also reportedly his manager — “had been involved in a physical altercation.”

Liddell was brought to the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station but has since been released on bail.

According to NBC News, citing jail records, Liddell’s bail was set at $20,000.

He is expected to appear in L.A. Superior Court in Van Nuys on Wednesday.

Liddell, 51, who frequently goes by the name “The Iceman,” is one of the most well-known UFC fighters. He had 28 wins and eight losses throughout his career, which lasted from 1998 until 2010.

The Hill reached out to Liddell for comment.