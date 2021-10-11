CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell arrested, charged with domestic battery

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty Images

Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Monday after authorities responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a California home.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report “regarding a family disturbance” at the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road in Hidden Hills, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to a statement from the department.

Upon arrival, the deputies reportedly found that Liddell and his wife — who is also reportedly his manager — “had been involved in a physical altercation.”

Liddell was brought to the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station but has since been released on bail.

According to NBC News, citing jail records, Liddell’s bail was set at $20,000.

He is expected to appear in L.A. Superior Court in Van Nuys on Wednesday.

Liddell, 51, who frequently goes by the name “The Iceman,” is one of the most well-known UFC fighters. He had 28 wins and eight losses throughout his career, which lasted from 1998 until 2010.

The Hill reached out to Liddell for comment.

Good Dude
2d ago

I don't know what happened in that household, unfortunately I have very little faith in police when it comes to domestic issues. Regardless of what happened, the standard protocol seems to be to jail the guy.

James Keller
2d ago

All the hate comments🤦Not any of us know what actually happened..Could he of just grabbed her aggressively? Maybe..Did he hit her in the face? Maybe..Did both grab each other? Maybe..Did they hit each other? Maybe..They have to take at least 1 person no matter what happened..Sometimes both..Its domestic..You can ever get arrested for yelling at each other..My point is that none of us were there so we can't make a rational judgement with this little information🤷

white Rino
3d ago

Comes with the territory to many blows to the head.TBI can make you lose control of life, let alone compulsive violence

IN THIS ARTICLE
davisvanguard.org

Victim of Alleged Child Cruelty/Torture by Parents Testifies at Trial

RIVERSIDE, CA – In a jury trial here in Riverside County Superior Court Thursday of alleged child cruelty and torture by a Moreno Valley couple, the eldest victim testified about the abuses that they and their two siblings suffered. Note – the Vanguard will not be reporting the names of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused of Attacking Hospital Staff After Bar Fall

Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan was accused of assault Friday after he allegedly attacked the staff at an Arizona hospital who were treating an injury he received at a bar. According to TMZ, Jordan, 32, fell and hit his head while at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. He allegedly became agitated toward security and began swinging, forcing police to help escort him to the hospital. Once there, he allegedly became combative toward staff, requiring an aggravated assault report to be filed. Sources close to Jordan told TMZ he was disoriented due to the fall, and has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. The report was filed with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who will determine whether any charges are warranted.
NBA
The Independent

Former California detective found dead in her own freezer

The body of a retired Los Angeles detective was discovered inside the freezer at her home in California.Police made the grim discovery after being asked to carry out a welfare check on Miriam Travis, 87, after an out-of-state family member became concerned she had not heard from her in two months.Authorities in Riverside, California, say they were met at the house by her daughter who lives at the property and they “started noticing inconsistent statements with her story as to mom’s whereabouts,” Officer Javier Cabrera told NBC News.“There were just a lot of flags,” added Officer Cabrera.“Officers were able...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

