Top Facebook Digital Currency Engineers Depart to Join Andreessen Horowitz's Crypto Fund

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiyaz Faizullabhoy and Nassim Eddequiouaq, two of Facebook's leads on its digital currency project, left the company to join Andreessen Horowitz's crypto team. The moves continue a wave of defections from Facebook's digital currency unit. In June, Andreessen announced a new $2.2 billion cryptocurrency-focused fund. Two of Facebook's top engineers...

