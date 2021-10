You're about to view this versatile countertop appliance in a whole new light (thank us later). When you're juggling appetizers, a main course, sides, and dessert in hosting a dinner party, the last thing you have time (or an extra hand) for is mixing individual drinks. That's where big-batch cocktails come in: These are the perfect beverage for any party because they can easily be made ahead in sharable quantities. But what if you could take things one step further, making large-format cocktails in a countertop appliance you already have and love, from which guests can serve themselves? Enter: the slow-cooker cocktail, a method of home barkeeping that will change everything — especially when nights turn cool and there's nothing cozier than sipping on a warm, boozy drink with family and friends.

