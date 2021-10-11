Meghan King Connected With Cuffe Owens on a Dating App, Met His Family After 1 Week

Cuffe Owens and Meghan King Brides/Jeremy Fraser of LA Exposures

It just clicked. Meghan King opened up about how she and new husband Cuffe Owens fell in love, and it sounds like they hit it off right away.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, told Brides in an interview published on Monday, October 11. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

The reality star and the lawyer, 42, tied the knot on Monday in a small ceremony at the home of the groom’s parents, Jack and Valerie Owens. Valerie, 75, is the sister of President Joe Biden, who attended the nuptials.

Though the wedding came as somewhat of a surprise to King’s followers, she told Brides that the couple decided early on that they wanted to get married on October 11. The date is also Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary, and this year, it lined up with the federal holiday marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day in the United States.

“We toyed around with an L.A. wedding — at an estate or venue or something — but the truth is it never felt right to either one of us,” the reality star explained. “When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary — October 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost went public with her romance last month. “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man,” she wrote via Instagram on September 25 alongside a photo of herself with Cuffe.

Though the romance progressed very quickly, King said that her spouse already knew her tastes well enough to help her choose a wedding dress.

“I bought thousands of dollars worth of dresses online — everything from traditional gowns to cocktail dresses off the rack,” she told Brides. “And, breaking from tradition, I tried all of them on for Cuffe to see. We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like ‘me.’”

King has previously been married twice. The former model was wed to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. She tied the knot with Jim Edmonds in 2014, but the duo called it quits in 2019. The former couple share daughter Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!