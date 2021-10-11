CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

By Alicia de Artola
 3 days ago

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee's Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.

Nameless12
2d ago

If Houser does the job, Counsell is a genius.. but he didn't. And the LOB numbers in the series are plainly unacceptable.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Joc Pederson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Braves#The Milwaukee Brewers
