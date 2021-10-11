CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Condo Association sells unit after denying widow transfer of ownership

By Karla Ray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman says the New Smyrna Beachfront condo her husband owned for more than a decade is being sold out from under her, after the condo association board denied the transfer of property from her late husband’s name to hers after he died.

The Village of Colony Beach Club condominium declarations allow for board members to approve or deny the transfer of or sale of property for any reason. The attorney representing the woman says he has never actually seen it used in this way, and they plan to fight.

There’s no disputing, the view Joan Cotton has grown accustomed to in her husband’s first-floor condo is priceless.

“When my husband saw this view, he knew he was buying this condo,” Cotton said.

The two-bedroom Colony Beach Club unit, owned by Cotton’s husband Jeffrey, is just steps away from a different one-bedroom unit in her name. When he passed away, she went through the probate process to claim what she says was always meant to be hers.

“He was not well, and we thought it would be good for me, if at some point I needed care when I get older or something, I would have a spare bedroom to do that with,” Cotton explained.

Then, late last month, she checked the mail to find a letter from the Condominium Association Board.

“The Board, by majority vote, has denied to transfer the estate,” she read aloud.

Instead of approving the transfer from her late husband’s name to hers, the COA sold the Cotton’s condominium for $466,500.

“I started shaking, I started to cry,” Cotton said. “I called my daughter right away. It was horrible… you can’t just steal my condo!”

The condo association’s declarations allow for the Board to disapprove of such a transfer.

“It’s very common to have the right to deny transfers,” Board attorney Marlene Kirtland Kirian said.

“Does that make it right?” Karla Ray asked.

“I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but they’re following their right to do that,” Kirtland Kirian said.

The letter Cotton received included $5000 in a deposit from the hopeful buyers. Her attorney Matt Firestone says the closing isn’t going to happen.

“I actually have never seen it used in any way, because I think typically there would be a lot of concern if you turn someone down if you don’t have a very compelling reason for it,” Firestone said.

He believes his client is being retaliated against after suing the COA over alterations done to common areas within the community. That suit settled just weeks before the transfer was denied.

“I don’t want to sell this,” Cotton said. “My husband was so proud he was able to do this for us.”

The letter shows the expected closing is supposed to be on October 21. Kirtland Kirian says if this goes to court, the declarations make it clear the Association is within its right to do this, and she expects to prevail.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Susan Canada
2d ago

What does Florida Statutes or Federal state as HOA’s are required to follow them. If the wife was accepted to have her unit then there’s no reason she should be denied husband’s unit. The residents should remove the board realizing this could be them. It is time HOA’s did what they were meant to do - keep up the area. NOT become over bearing, petty, discriminating or ruling by who they like or don’t like. I was president for years, helped a senator with new statutes on HOA’s, got us out of a lost lawsuit pmt and had neighbors helping and socializing with each other.

Reply
10
skip
2d ago

Sounds like the association needs to be sued again. The suit should contain the names of each one of the board members. If they broke the law they need to be jailed as well.

Reply
9
Monica
2d ago

What an absolutely sh!tty thing for the condo association to do! I don't care if they do have a "right" to do it, she just lost her husband and now they want to take her home too??? Absolutely reprehensible! I hope karma bites them in the a$$, and sooner than later!

Reply
9
 

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

