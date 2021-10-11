Watch: 2PM’s Taecyeon Nearly Loses His Job To Kim Hye Yoon In Fun Teaser For “Royal Secret Inspector Joy”

Okay, this could actually work, because it’s a sageuk that’s definitely not trying to be on the traditional path. And that non-traditional element allows male lead Taecyeon, who is beyond modern man in the vibe he gives off and lacks any of the sageuk gravitas per usual, to work this character. In upcoming tvN sageuk Inspector Joy (Tale of Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi) he’s a super smart lazy dude who happened to do well in the government exams and gets appointed the cushy job of secret government inspector. You know, the official that catches the other officials being corrupt. But he has heard about the perils of the badge and in the latest teaser imagines all the terrible ways to die, from being knifed to being tossed in a stable to disappearing and basically getting eaten by bears lololol. Taecyeon sells it so well, his derpy expressions are perfect for this flight of imagination. Thankfully he’ll have Kim Hye Yoon as his female lead and beyond the ability to act she also has a track record of making her male leads better.

