Watch: 2PM’s Taecyeon Nearly Loses His Job To Kim Hye Yoon In Fun Teaser For “Royal Secret Inspector Joy”
TvN has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Royal Secret Inspector Joy”!. “Royal Secret Inspector Joy” is a new historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a royal secret inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon will star as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0