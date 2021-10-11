CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Watch: 2PM’s Taecyeon Nearly Loses His Job To Kim Hye Yoon In Fun Teaser For “Royal Secret Inspector Joy”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Royal Secret Inspector Joy”!. “Royal Secret Inspector Joy” is a new historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a royal secret inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon will star as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
dramabeans.com

Sageuk-comedy Inspector Joy releases new teaser featuring Taecyeon

TvN’s 15th anniversary is coming, and with it a sageuk-comedy drama that stars Taecyeon (Vincenzo, The Game: Towards Zero) and Kim Hye-yoon (Extraordinary You). Known as Inspector Joy (formerly Tale of the Secret Royal Investigator and Jo-yi), the drama is about the unique partnership between a secret royal inspector who doesn’t want to uphold his royal mandate, and a Joseon dynasty divorcée who bulldozes through social norms.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Lee Sang Yoon Catches Honey Lee In His Arms For A Surprising Embrace In “One The Woman”

SBS’s “One the Woman” previewed a close moment between Lee Sang Yoon and Honey Lee in the upcoming episode. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor who gets amnesia and switches lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee plays both the prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and the daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na, while Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Taecyeon Prepares for Impending Job Death After Receiving His Imperial Summons in New Drama Teaser for Inspector Joy

Okay, this could actually work, because it’s a sageuk that’s definitely not trying to be on the traditional path. And that non-traditional element allows male lead Taecyeon, who is beyond modern man in the vibe he gives off and lacks any of the sageuk gravitas per usual, to work this character. In upcoming tvN sageuk Inspector Joy (Tale of Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi) he’s a super smart lazy dude who happened to do well in the government exams and gets appointed the cushy job of secret government inspector. You know, the official that catches the other officials being corrupt. But he has heard about the perils of the badge and in the latest teaser imagines all the terrible ways to die, from being knifed to being tossed in a stable to disappearing and basically getting eaten by bears lololol. Taecyeon sells it so well, his derpy expressions are perfect for this flight of imagination. Thankfully he’ll have Kim Hye Yoon as his female lead and beyond the ability to act she also has a track record of making her male leads better.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung’s Chemistry Needs No Formulas In Teaser For New Drama “Melancholia”

TvN has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Melancholia”!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#2pm
UPI News

Rising star Kim Hye-yoon is fierce 'Girl on a Bulldozer'

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Kim Hye-yoon has become one of South Korea's hottest young stars, thanks to roles on hit dramas Sky Castle and Extraordinary You. But she unveils a very different side as a tattooed hellraiser out for revenge in The Girl on a Bulldozer, which premiered Friday at the Busan International Film Festival.
Soompi

Watch: 2PM’s Junho Finds Himself Unexpectedly Growing Fond Of Lee Se Young In “The Red Sleeve Cuff” Teaser

2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young’s upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” released a heart-fluttering new teaser!. Based on a popular novel, “The Red Sleeve Cuff” is a traditional historical drama that tells the record of an imperial court romance between a court lady who wanted to protect the life she had chosen and an emperor who put the nation first before love.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Song Hye Kyo Shock: Song Joong Ki's Ex Is A Girl Boss, Looks In Love With Jang Ki Yong In New Now, We Are Breaking Up Teaser Photos

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Avid followers of Song Hye Kyo are excited about her upcoming comeback to the small screens! The former wife of Song Joong Ki is set to return on television through the imminent new K-drama series titled Now, We Are Breaking Up, which also stars Jang Ki Yong.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Watch: Shin Hyun Been Is Determined To See Go Hyun Jung’s Downfall In “Reflection Of You” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reflection of You” has released a new teaser!. “Reflection of You” will follow the story of Jung Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who grew up in poverty but now lives a successful life with a happy and well-off family. Although she lives an enviable life, she still harbors feelings of emptiness about the time that has passed. Shin Hyun Been will star as Goo Hae Won, who grew up with a beautiful youth. However, she is deeply hurt from her brief meeting with Jung Hee Joo, and she discovers that the wound only continues to fester as time passes. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Park Hae Soo And Claudia Kim Seek The Truth About “Chimera” In New Teaser

OCN’s new drama “Chimera” has released its first teaser!. “Chimera” is a mystery drama about a violent crimes detective named Jae Hwan (Park Hae Soo), a criminal profiler named Yoo Jin (Claudia Kim), and a surgeon named Joong Yeob (Lee Hee Joon) who come together for their own reasons to uncover the truth behind “Chimera,” the serial killing case that recently restarted after 35 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

2PM’s Junho Talks About His Chemistry With Lee Se Young And Lee Deok Hwa In “The Red Sleeve Cuff”

2PM’s Junho talked about his upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” and his work with his co-stars!. “The Red Sleeve Cuff” is a new traditional historical drama from MBC about the imperial court romance between a court lady who wanted to protect the life she had chosen and an emperor who put the nation first before love. Junho stars as Yi San, the direct descendant and eldest grandson of King Yeongjo (Lee Deok Hwa), who will later become King Jeongjo. Lee Se Young stars as Seong Deok Im, a court lady who wants to make her own decisions about life instead of being one of the king’s many women.
MOVIES
Soompi

Park Eun Bin, Rowoon, Byungchan, Nam Yoon Su, Bae Yoon Kyung, And Jung Chaeyeon Share Insights Into Their Characters In “The King’s Affection”

The cast of KBS’s upcoming drama “The King’s Affection” shared some insights into their unique and interesting characters. “The King’s Affection” is a historical romance drama about a princess who disguises herself as the crown prince when her twin brother dies. Park Eun Bin stars as the crown prince Lee Hwi and SF9’s Rowoon co-stars as the prince’s teacher Jung Ji Woon. Nam Yoon Su plays Lee Hyun, a member of the royal family; VICTON’s Byungchan plays Kim Ga On, Lee Hwi’s bodyguard; Bae Yoon Kyung plays Shin So Eun, the only daughter of the Minister of the Interior; and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon plays Noh Ha Kyung, the youngest daughter of the Minister of War.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong’s Upcoming Romance Drama Reveals Significant 1st Teaser

SBS unveiled a “mood” teaser for their upcoming drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal title)!. The drama highlights the many different flavors of love and breakups. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is also a trendy and intelligent realist. Jang Ki Yong plays Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer who has both brains and looks.
MUSIC
dramabeans.com

Lee Young-ae is on the prowl in new teaser for JTBC’s Inspector Gu

A new video teaser has been released for JTBC’s upcoming crime comedy Inspector Gu, featuring lead actor Lee Young-ae (Saimdang, Light’s Diary) along with the supporting cast. Based on the BBC original series Killing Eve, Lee Young-ae takes on the central role of Inspector Gu – an eccentric private investigator...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Du Sik And Hye Jin Wedding Imminent Amid The Chaos? Background Details Of Kim Seon Ho's Character To Be Explored

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Many fans are thrilled about the upcoming Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15. The latest episode gave fans a roller coaster ride as it featured emotional scenes from Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s characters. Though Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) are already on speaking terms, the latter still have doubts about her boyfriend.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Watch: Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Show Enthusiastic Support For Their Cast Members Throughout “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Filming

TvN has dropped a new behind-the-scenes clip for “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. The video starts with the entire neighborhood gathered to celebrate Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho)’s birthday. By the time it’s dark, only Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah are left and the two get right back to their hilarious and impressive improvisation antics.
WORLD
Soompi

Krystal And Kim Jae Wook Confirmed As Leads Of New Romance Drama

Kim Jae Wook and Krystal are uniting for a new drama!. On October 12, it was officially announced that the actors will be co-starring in the romance drama “Crazy Love” (literal title). Kim Jae Wook is confirmed to play Noh Go Jin, a narcissistic character who is the CEO of...
WORLD
Soompi

Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, And Jo Han Chul Risk The Storm In “Jirisan” Group Poster

TvN’s upcoming drama “Jirisan” has unveiled a group poster of the main cast!. Written by Kim Eun Hee (“Signal,” “Kingdom”), “Jirisan” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, and Joo Ji Hoon as her rookie partner Kang Hyun Jo, who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama follows the rangers at the national park as they begin to uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident on the mountain.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy