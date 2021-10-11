West Memphis attorney charged with rape, 3 others facing federal charges in human trafficking case

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A West Memphis attorney who is accused of rape and three other suspects are now facing federal charges in a human trafficking case.

In January, attorney Bryan Donaldson, Ricky Gaines, Randle Blair, and Victoria McClure, were arrested by the West Memphis Police Department.

Donaldson and Blair were charged with three counts of rape. Gaines was charged with four counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of trafficking. McClure was charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of trafficking.

This week, a federal grand jury in Little Rock indicted four people in a human trafficking case. Crittenden County Supervising Prosecuting Attorney Michael D. Snell made the announcement.

“The charges were the result of a cooperative effort between the prosecutor’s office, the West Memphis Police Department, and federal agents,” Snell said.

The investigation began on the night of 9 January 2021 when police found a 17-year-old woman with no identification walking on the West Memphis Walmart Supercenter parking lot and asking for help. She told authorities she had been sexually assaulted.

She reported that she was from Phoenix and was taken to West Memphis to be used as a prostitute.

State prosecutors charged four people—two men with multiple rape counts; a third man with multiple rape counts, kidnapping, and trafficking; and a woman with kidnapping and trafficking.

Snell said those state charges would be dismissed once the federal charges were imposed.

Subpoenaed text messages revealed that the traffickers were planning to send another woman to West Memphis: “We have another girl … .”

“We may have saved someone’s life,” Snell said of the investigation and subsequent arrests.

