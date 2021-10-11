Chris Pearson Dead: MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’ Alum Dies at 25 After Stabbing: Report

Chris Pearson of ‘Ex on the Beach.’ Courtesy Ex on the Beach/Instagram

RIP. Chris Pearson, who previously starred in Ex on the Beach, has reportedly died at the age of 25 after a stabbing.

The former reality star was involved in an altercation on Sunday, October 10, that ended with the other person injuring him, according to TMZ. Pearson was taken to a Los Angeles hospital but didn’t survive his injuries.

Pearson originally made his TV debut when he starred in the MTV hit series that followed other reality stars from various shows living together with their exes. The former DJ was paired up with ex-girlfriends Chelsko Thompson and Haley Read.

Following his death, Pearson’s family has seemingly set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses after what they describe as a “tragic encounter.”

“Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with,” Veronica Garcia, who created the fundraiser, wrote about Pearson. “He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy. Chris was the most determined person there could ever be.”

Garcia honored the late performer by sharing how those closest to him will remember him.

“He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only. His smile lit up an entire room,” the tribute continued. “The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish.”

Since his time on MTV, Pearson transitioned into a music career and later became the owner of GoociFlooci, a sport and fashion brand.

“All the way from @mtv to releasing a song with @armadamusic. Couldn’t be more happier with the industry change 😂💥,” Pearson reflected via Instagram in March. “Keep working hard & you will accomplish whatever you deserve.”

Following the reported news of his passing, fellow MTV star Taylor Selfridge left a comment on his last Instagram post.

“This is heartbreaking,” Selfridge, 27, wrote alongside several sober and praying hands emojis. Actress Elizabeth Ashley Anderson also replied, “RIP ❤️.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!