N.Y. Couple Charged After Boy, 7, Is Locked in Bedroom and Starved to Death: Police

Cover picture for the articleA couple from Newburgh, N.Y., has been charged in the death of a 7-year-old boy — and authorities are releasing disturbing details of how he died. Peter Cuacuas was brought to St Luke's Hospital in Newburgh on February 10. He was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. "He weighed just 37 pounds and died as a result of malnutrition," Newburgh Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez told reporters, according to News12.

