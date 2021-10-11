CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivier Rousteing Reveals Secret Struggle After Explosion Left Him Badly Burned

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalmain's creative director opened up about his year-long struggle back to health after a freak explosion in his home left him badly burned. Though he’s normally seen taking a triumphant stroll down the Fashion Week runways or caught in paparazzi snaps alongside his long list of celebrity friends, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing has been out of the spotlight for the better part of the last year. On Sunday, the designer revealed the very private and painful battle he’s been fighting for his own health that has kept him out of the public eye.

