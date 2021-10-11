Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Wraps Production With Video Message to Fans

That's a wrap on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season. The news that the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series officially finished principal photography came on Monday with a message from series star Anson Mount. Mount plays Christopher Pike, captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James Kirk. He addressed the fans who campaigned to make the series happen after seeing Pike, along with Ethan Peck's Spock and Rebecca Romijn's Number One, in Star Trek: Discovery's second season. "It's been such a journey," he says. "It has been an honor to work with this cast and with this crew, and I just want to remind you that this is happening because of you, the fans. You made this happen, and we are so grateful for your support, for your continued support, for all of your well-wishes."