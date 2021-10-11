CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Wraps Production With Video Message to Fans

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's a wrap on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season. The news that the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series officially finished principal photography came on Monday with a message from series star Anson Mount. Mount plays Christopher Pike, captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James Kirk. He addressed the fans who campaigned to make the series happen after seeing Pike, along with Ethan Peck's Spock and Rebecca Romijn's Number One, in Star Trek: Discovery's second season. "It's been such a journey," he says. "It has been an honor to work with this cast and with this crew, and I just want to remind you that this is happening because of you, the fans. You made this happen, and we are so grateful for your support, for your continued support, for all of your well-wishes."

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Star Trek Discovery: Fans have mixed reactions for season 4 which introduces The Ferengi in new trailer

The trailer for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season has been released online, prompting mixed reactions from fans. In the trailer, Michael Burnham, played by actor Sonequa Martin-Green, is seen operating as the new captain of Discovery, following her promotion at the end of season three. According to the synopsis, the fourth season will see the Discovery’s crew dealing with a massive anomaly that threatens life throughout the galaxy, putting Federation and non-Federation worlds alike at risk.The crisis forces all the various worlds to work together to confront the unknown and ensure a hopeful future for all.The trailer also introduces...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Another Voyager Star Confirms Return to Franchise

Another Star Trek: Voyager star's return to the Star Trek universe is confirmed. Paramount+ announced today during Star Trek: Prodigy's New York Comic Con panel that Voyager star Robert Beltran will reprise his role as Chakotay in the upcoming kids-focused animated series. The announcement notes that Chakotay is now a Starfleet captain. That's a remarkable career for someone who previously defected from Starfleet to the Maquis only to wind up as Janeway's first officer when Voyager became stranded in the Delta quadrant. It's unclear what role Chakotay will play in Prodigy since the series is set in the Delta quadrant and focuses on non-Starfleet characters finding and taking command of an abandoned, experimental Starfleet vessel. Perhaps Chakotay was once commanding the USS Protostar?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

William Shatner And Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Share Adorable Exchange Over Star Trek Vet's Trip To Space

William Shatner immortalized himself in pop culture thanks to his role as Star Trek’s original leading man James T. Kirk, portraying the character through decades of exploring strange new worlds, seeking out new life and civilizations, and boldly going where no man had gone before. While Shatner may not be interacting with any alien civilizations any time soon, the 90-year-old actor is heading to space in real life, and fellow pop culture legend Lynda Carter started an adorable exchange about the big news. Who knew James Kirk and Wonder Woman trading comments could be so much fun?
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Did you know? Star Trek: The Original Series stars’ salaries

The stars of Star Trek: The Original Series weren’t rolling in the dough. When Star Trek: The Original Series began in 1966, it wasn’t a time of great wealth for the actors and actresses who portrayed the characters that brought the show to life, at least by 2021 standards. Today, it’s not unusual to hear that an actor is making $250,000 per episode. Of course, most actors don’t start out making that, but they certainly don’t start out where the stars of Star Trek began, according to The Fifty-Year Mission: The First 25 Years by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Ethan Peck
Person
Anson Mount
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Akiva Goldsman
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Rod Roddenberry
southernillinoisnow.com

Lifelong Trekkie and Hollywood producer calls William Shatner’s real-life star trek “nothing short of amazing”

This morning, William Shatner blasts off with three others on board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, bound for space. The moment is being eagerly anticipated by Trekkies the world over, including Brian Volk-Weiss, the producer of Netflix’s popular Movies That Made Us series. But Volk-Weiss explains the significance of the event isn’t lost on those who couldn’t tell a Klingon from a Vulcan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FanSided

Laurel Goodwin was devastated after losing Star Trek:The Original Series part

Star Trek: The Original Series’ first pilot was The Cage. When NBC rejected the first pilot for Star Trek: The Original Series, more than a few people lost their jobs. In fact, only Leonard Nimoy retained his position as Mr. Spock, one of the original characters. Though Majel Barrett lost her job as Number One, she later returned in the series playing Nurse Christine Chapel. But one actress’ life changed dramatically because of the loss of her Star Trek career.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Star Trek: Prodigy will explain the franchise to total newcomers

The holographic Captain Janeway who serves as a guide to the motley crew on Nickelodeon’s animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is so much more than an easter egg. Voiced by Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising the role she played as the lead of Star Trek Voyager, the character is also there to help usher in younger audiences less familiar with Star Trek. That’s the goal of Star Trek: Prodigy, according to the cast and crew who appeared at 2021 New York Comic Con and debuted the first episode along with some other first looks and details.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#The U S S Enterprise
Inverse

Exclusive: Brent Spiner plays a brand new Star Trek character in 'Picard' Season 2

Data is still dead. For those who think that Brent Spiner’s return to Star Trek: Picard Season 2 means that the beloved android will be brought back to life — think again. While in conversation with Inverse about his hilarious new book Fan Fiction, Spiner teased one amazing new detail about who he’s playing this time around. It’s not a spoiler, but this detail does rule out several possibilities, and also, will certainly leave Trek fans with even more questions.
MOVIES
Space.com

Star Trek: Kelvin Timeline explained

Our Star Trek: Kelvin Timeline explained article is here to tell Spock from Spock. How do you reboot a franchise that’s been around more than 50 years old and whose fan base is, shall we say, passionate about the accuracy of its canon? If you wipe the slate completely clean and start afresh, you lose the benefit of five decades of lore from which to draw inspiration and characters. If you keep the continuity, you’re shackled to decades of details from which you can’t escape. What can you do? If you’re Star Trek, you create the Kelvin Timeline.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8

Delta Team are repairing a satellite when the Cerritos takes off to respond to a distress signal, leaving them behind. Six hours later, the ship returns for them. Mariner is irritated that lower decks crew are treated as expendable. Freeman doesn't want to engage because a drill instructor is coming to assess the crew.
Fatherly

New Kids’ Star Trek Show — Now With More ‘Seinfeld’

There is no such thing as too much Star Trek. With Star Trek: Prodigy – a new series aimed at bringing the youngest kids into the universe – nearing its premiere date, details are trickling out about what to expect. Most recently, the voice actors joining the franchise and plotline of the show have been released. And it sounds on-brand, but with more Seinfeld. Let us explain.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
flickprime.com

Details on ‘Star Trek’ at New York ComicCon 2021

One of the most important occasions of the geek leisure calendar 12 months is sort of right here! New York Comic Con (NYCC) will happen on the Javits Center in New York City beginning on Thursday, October 7. The conference will run for 4 days, wrapping up on Sunday, October 10.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StarTrek.com

Destination Star Trek London Announces New Guest

--- Destination Star Trek has added some great additions to the lineup for this year's convention, taking place at ExCeL London from November 12-14, 2021. The ever-popular Andrew Robinson (Garak) will be beaming down to the event, along with the original Borg Queen, Alice Krige, to share stories of their time in the Star Trek Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Fans React To William Shatner Going To Space

Star Trek icon William Shatner is officially going to space and fans have a lot to say about it! Shatner (90) has been tapped by Amazon creator Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight company, to a crew member on the next commercial space flight the company does. Shatner will be joined on the space flight by Blue Origin's VP of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, as well as Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries. It's a clear PR stunt for Blue Origin, but also something that will be very fulfilling for Shatner, and his legions of fans. Sounds like a win-win.
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

Trek Central’s Who is La’an Noonien Singh in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

La’an Noonien Singh is set to appear in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The upcoming new show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is promising to go back to the “adventure of the week” format that made Star Trek so popular in the 60s, 80s, and 90s. It’s not only going back to a format that worked very well for the franchise but is also going back to the ship crew that started it all. Not only will the show be set in the U.S.S. Enterprise, but it will also feature known characters likes Captain Christopher Pike, Una Chin-Riley (aka Number One) Uhura, and Spock. They won’t be the only familiar names as La’an Noonien Singh will debut with the series.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Star Trek Discovery Season 4 Trailer Showcases the New Federation

Star Trek Discovery Season 4 Trailer Showcases the New Federation. Following the mystery of the Burn being solved, with dilithium safe again, the future United Federation of Planets will be reformed in Star Trek Discovery season 4. Spiffy new uniforms retain the color codings but return to a more formal style. Alien races not seen in a while will return. And in keeping with Discovery’s propensity for redesigning every major species, it seems the Ferengi have a new look too. Plus they followed in the footsteps of Nog, and joined the Federation at last.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy