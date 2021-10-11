Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible, particularly in the upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains South of I-80. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Seasonal routes will be impacted. Hunters and hikers should be prepared for severe winter conditions.alerts.weather.gov
