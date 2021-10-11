CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens vs. Colts: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football Week 5

By Nick O'Malley
It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 5 Monday Night Football to finish up a wild week of football. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been on a roll, rattling off three straight wins after dropping their season opener. On the other side, the Indianapolis Colts finally got into the win column last week, bouncing back from three straight losses to take down the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Now, the Ravens will be looking to stay on top in the AFC North while the Colts will be looking to get back into the mix in the AFC South. Fans looking to find “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning” are out of luck this week. The megacast featuring the Manning Bros. will not air until the Saints-Seahawks game on Oct. 25.

