Beaver County, UT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Southwest Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Southwest Utah WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected across routes along the I-15 corridor including Cedar City.

alerts.weather.gov

