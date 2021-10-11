Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.