Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches expected with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Southern Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected on all mountain routes including passes and summits on I-15 and I-70. Seasonal routes will be heavily impacted. Hunters and hikers should be prepared for severe winter conditions.