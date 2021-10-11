Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 22:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Western Millard and Juab Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with little to no accumulation at the lowest elevations such as Delta. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible.