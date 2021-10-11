Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * From Friday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise over the next 24 hours and crest around 24 feet Friday afternoon into Friday evening. It is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The lowest areas of the city park and facilities, including the pavillion building are flooded. Much of park is also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Mission River Refugio 23.0 13.5 Thu 8 pm 23.9 18.4 8.5 5.1 MSG

REFUGIO COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO