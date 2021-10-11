CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Sevier Valley, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by covering them up or bringing them indoors where possible. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 18 and 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sevier Valley, San Rafael Swell and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 06:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 06:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys across Southern Trinity County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Lake County, CA
Glenn County, CA
Mendocino, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Areas above 7500 feet. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * From Friday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise over the next 24 hours and crest around 24 feet Friday afternoon into Friday evening. It is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The lowest areas of the city park and facilities, including the pavillion building are flooded. Much of park is also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Mission River Refugio 23.0 13.5 Thu 8 pm 23.9 18.4 8.5 5.1 MSG
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 500 PM CDT At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 9 miles southwest of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include El Coyote Ranch Airport. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 736 and 750. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hidalgo, northeastern Starr and southeastern Brooks Counties through 430 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over El Coyote Ranch Airport, or near Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rachal and El Coyote Ranch Airport. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 734 and 746. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along Interstate 80 near Arlington.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Steuben, southeastern Branch and Hillsdale Counties through 500 PM EDT At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Reading, or 7 miles southwest of Hillsdale, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hudson. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana near mile marker 148. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Steuben, southeastern Branch and Hillsdale Counties through 500 PM EDT At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Reading, or 7 miles southwest of Hillsdale, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hudson. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana near mile marker 148. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Greeley, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 6:50 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1.9 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.9 Thu 6 pm CDT 2.2 1.4 1.4
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Sherman, Dawson and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy .The core of the storm is pushing south, however will maintain the Advisory for a while longer due to radar estimated totals near 3 to 4.5 inches of rain the past few hours. THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTY At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Raymondville, Lyford, San Perlita, San Perlita High School, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Golf Course, Raymondville Police Department, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Lyford City Hall, Lyford Elementary School, Lyford High School and Los Angeles Subdivision. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Areas above 7500 feet. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until Saturday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 4.1 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.1 feet tomorrow morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.9 3.8 3.8
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bexar, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 20:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Bexar; Wilson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River Near Elmendorf affecting Bexar and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River Near Elmendorf. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.8 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday was 36.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding damages crops and floods pastureland below San Antonio to below Floresville. Secondary roads and low bridges, irrigation pumps, oil field pump jacks and tank batteries flood. Livestock are cut off in low areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 38.2 feet on 04/25/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Elmendorf 35.0 36.8 Thu 7 pm CDT 23.7 11.9 10.8
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

