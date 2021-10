Canopy Growth stock was up 4.25% at $13.86 Thursday afternoon. The stock looks to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock has been falling the past few months while being condensed between narrowing highs and lows. The stock is nearing the end of the pattern where it may see a large move in either direction with an above average volume day.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO