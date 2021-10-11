Gold Technical Analysis by Jason Maynard Head of Wave-FX Global Research Team
The session for Gold remained essentially unchanged, closing trading on the values on the eve of the day. The first steps were marked by neutrality for gold, which then moved sideways throughout the session, before closing down at 1,753.4, on the lower end of the meeting. TREND ANALYSIS The technical status of gold shows signs of worsening with the support area set at 1,748.2, while on the upside the resistance area is identified at 1,763.8. For the next session, we could see a new bearish moment with a target likely estimated at 1,724. SUPPORT & RESISTANCE Resistance 2 : 1785.20 Resistance 1 : 1768.90 Support 1 : 1748.80 Support 2 : 1724.20.www.benzinga.com
