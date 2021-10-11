Gold Technical Analysis by Jason Maynard Head of Wave-FX Global Research Team

The bears eased off their pressure and the pair managed to bounce away from the 1.1528 support. At the time of writing, the bulls are attacking the resistance of 1.1597. Until this area is breached, sellers will be dominating the market and the bears can also be expected to resume their pressure. In the event of renewed selling pressure, the area at 1.1528 should be breached and a potential target would be the support at around 1.1410. In an alternative scenario, in which the bulls overcome 1.1597, a rally towards 1.1640 or 1.1680 can be expected. After yesterday’s data on the consumer price index, investors grew wary that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates earlier. In such a scenario, new rallies for the Greenback can be expected. Today, traders will expect the data on the producer price index and the number of initial jobless claims for the United States at 12:30 GMT.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO