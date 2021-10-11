CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Our Readers Write: UCSD suicide, La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsuCe_0cO5A4m000

Letters to the editor:

Sorrow for UCSD student's suicide

The article “Lawsuit alleges that bullying and abuse by UCSD rowing coach led to student’s suicide” (Oct. 7, La Jolla Light ) is absolutely heart-wrenching. I can’t imagine the pain that these parents are feeling.

I am from Westchester County [N.Y.] and know the school that this young man once attended [in Scarsdale]. I am also a retired educator and have seen bullying up close and personal, but not in my class or when I performed playground duty.

Prayers to the family.

Rene Poinsette

— — —

Charge at beer, wine and music garden strikes a sour note

This year welcomed back the annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. A great experience for all!

Unless you like music but don’t drink alcohol.

For the first time, a $45 fee was required for entry to the beer, wine and music garden.

I was reminded “It is for charity” at the entry table.

Certainly charity is worthwhile, but forcing people interested in supporting the music to also purchase a minimum of five drink tickets is unfair when there is no alternative to enjoy the wonderful musicians.

I really hope this new money grab is reconsidered for next year.

Oscar Henrriquez

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

Letters published in the La Jolla Light express views from readers about community matters. Submissions of related photos also are welcome. Letters reflect the writers’ opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper staff or publisher. Letters are subject to editing for brevity, clarity and accuracy. To share your thoughts in this public forum, email them with your first and last names and city or neighborhood of residence to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com . You also can submit a letter online at lajollalight.com/submit-a-letter-to-the-editor . The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday for publication in that week's paper. Letters without the writer’s name cannot be published. Letters from the same person are limited to one in a 30-day period. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsd#Art#Suicide#Lawsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
eastcountymagazine.org

RAMONA ART AND WINE FESTIVAL EXPANDS TO THREE-DAY EVENT NOV. 5-7

October 13, 2021 (Ramona) - The 9th annual Ramona Art & Wine Festival will feature nine wineries participating in the three-day progressive event on Friday to Sunday, November 5, 6 and 7, 2021. The Festival Wineries include: Correcaminos Vineyard, Hatfield Creek Vineyards and Winery, La Finquita Winery and Vineyard, Old...
RAMONA, CA
lavozdeanza.com

Sunnyvale Art and Wine Festival Kicks off despite the hot weather

Downtown Sunnyvale was hot, all while the sound of live music floated through the air and the white tents of vendor booths spotted the street. Murphy Avenue was filled with smells from the restaurants and the lively buzz of festival attendees. Many people came out to check out the event...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KHON2

11th Annual Food and Wine Festival

Chef Roy Yamaguchi and festival co-founder, joined Living808 to talk about the 11th annual Hawaii Food and Wine Festival which begun on October 1st and now makes the move from Hawaii Island to Oahu from the 14th to the 24th and then again from November 11th-14th before heading to Maui from December 8th thru the 11th.
FESTIVAL
localemagazine.com

Your Small-Town Guide to La Jolla—San Diego’s Jewel by the Sea

From Boutique Shops and Charming Restaurants to Golf Courses and Comedy Clubs, La Jolla Truly Has It All. Beyond the prime real estate and top-ranked educational institutions like UCSD and Scripps Research Institute, there’s a lot to explore on a day trip to La Jolla. Flanked on both ends by breathtaking ocean bluffs and popular beaches, this seven-mile stretch of curvy coastline boasts world-renowned golf courses, an understated entertainment scene, boutique shopping and mouthwatering cuisine. With hidden gems to be found on every corner, it’s no surprise that La Jolla’s nickname is “Jewel City.” La Jolla Itinerary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
239
Followers
427
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy