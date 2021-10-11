Our Readers Write: UCSD suicide, La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

Letters to the editor:

Sorrow for UCSD student's suicide

The article “Lawsuit alleges that bullying and abuse by UCSD rowing coach led to student’s suicide” (Oct. 7, La Jolla Light ) is absolutely heart-wrenching. I can’t imagine the pain that these parents are feeling.

I am from Westchester County [N.Y.] and know the school that this young man once attended [in Scarsdale]. I am also a retired educator and have seen bullying up close and personal, but not in my class or when I performed playground duty.

Prayers to the family.

Rene Poinsette

— — —

Charge at beer, wine and music garden strikes a sour note

This year welcomed back the annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. A great experience for all!

Unless you like music but don’t drink alcohol.

For the first time, a $45 fee was required for entry to the beer, wine and music garden.

I was reminded “It is for charity” at the entry table.

Certainly charity is worthwhile, but forcing people interested in supporting the music to also purchase a minimum of five drink tickets is unfair when there is no alternative to enjoy the wonderful musicians.

I really hope this new money grab is reconsidered for next year.

Oscar Henrriquez

— — —

What’s on YOUR mind?

