CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android 12’s Fabricated Overlay API brings back rootless themes

By Zachary Wander
xda-developers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full stable Android 12 release is right around the corner, and Google has even posted the source code to its AOSP repo. There’s a lot that’s new in Android 12, including an addition to resource overlays called Fabricated Overlays. What was meant as an API to help the system manage the dynamic changes used in Material You and monet may turn into something much bigger — at least until Android 13 releases.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Firefox 93 brings big password upgrades to Android

Today, Mozilla announced several new security features for Firefox on Android. These new features are centered around passwords and keeping your various online identities secure. What’s particularly interesting about these features is that they offer some degree of cross-app functionality, allowing you to do things like accessing your stored passwords outside of the Firefox browser itself.
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

BlueStacks X emulator brings Android games to the cloud

Notable Android app emulator BlueStacks X has stepped into the world of game streaming with a new service that lets users play several Android games on the web. So far, there are ten games available to stream, and in my brief test playing Merge Dragons!, the platform seems responsive enough to provide an adequate gameplay experience.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Google updates Assistant Reminders on Android with a dark theme

Reminders on Google products are a bit convoluted with multiple ways to create them across Android and Assistant smart home devices. You can view most alerts in the Assistant Reminders experience that Google just updated with a dark theme. Today, you can create reminders in Google Assistant, Calendar, and Keep....
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android 11#Apis#Fabricated Overlays#Api
The Next Web

How to bring Safari’s address bar back to the top on iOS 15

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. When Apple rolled out the iOS 15 developer beta for iPhones back in June, I thoroughly enjoyed Safari‘s redesigned layout with a tab bar on the bottom. However, many folks thought that the choice was hideous.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android 12 officially brings back the dessert names with 'Snow Cone'

Google has revealed the dessert name for Android 12 along with its release to the Android Open Source Project. The latest iteration of Android is officially called Snow Cone. Dessert names for the operating system were previously discontinued with Android 10 in favor of numerals. Google finally rolled out the...
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

We’re Glad to See Android 12’s Theme Engine in Samsung’s Latest One UI Beta

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I downloaded and installed the latest One UI 4 beta onto my Galaxy S21 Ultra yesterday and was pleasantly surprised to see Android 12’s best feature. Honestly, I didn’t expect Samsung to build in Google’s new wallpaper-powered theme engine into One UI, but here it is and so far it’s pretty great.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Benzinga

Google Brings Back The Sweet Stuff: Android Snow Cone Announced And What It Brings To The Table

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) upcoming Android 12 mobile operating system will return to its old-time tradition and be named after a dessert. What Happened: According to a recent report by Android news outlet and Forum XDA Developers, the confirmation of Android 12's OS system being named Snow Cone was "clearly the most important news of the day" on Monday. This is the first time an Android release is named after a dessert since Google ditched the tradition in August 2019.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

A Handful of Games Now Support Android 12’s Game Mode API

In addition to several new additions coming to Android 12, Google is also revamping the gaming experience with the new update. Known as Game Dashboard, this feature is based on the platform’s new Game Mode API. XDA now reports that the first few games with support for this API are now rolling out.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Advanced Android Development: How to bypass the hidden API blacklist

Way back in 2018, Google released Android Pie. Among the UI changes and new features, there were also some developer-side changes. Those changes included new APIs, bugfixes for existing APIs, and also restrictions on access to hidden APIs. Luckily though, there are ways to get around those restrictions. Before I...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Stuck on Download Mode.

I have an S5 Mini SM-G800H, that I bought earlier today. I rooted it with this guide and it worked, SuperSU worked. So I followed this guide to install TWRP, but I don't know if it worked. After that I installed the official TWRP app from Google Play, opened, and...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Why isn't possible to use LTE functionality of a galaxy watch 4 globally?

I want to purchase a GW4 classic LTE from usa and use it in India. I understood that it should be possible because the hardware should remain same irrespective of the region/country?. This is so with smartphones also because a samsung phone will be compatible with mobile carriers globally. Region...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus: Battle for the Crown of the Best Camera on Android

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra has held the throne of the best overall smartphone camera for most of 2021. But a new challenger has arrived in the form of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, and it’s a major contender after having beaten the iPhone 13 Pro in our previous camera shootout. I took both of these overkill Android flagships around town and shot hundreds of samples over the past couple of weeks, and if a picture tells a thousand words, then I think we have enough images here to tell a long story.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Realme unveils Realme GT Neo 2, Realme UI 3.0, and 4K Google TV Stick

Realme today unveiled the Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 is a direct successor to the Realme GT Neo that was launched in March this year. Meanwhile, the Realme TV Stick is the first streaming stick to launch with the new Google TV UI since Google’s Chromecast with Google TV.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

HoloLens 2 users get support for moving platforms and new features with 21H2 update

All supported versions of Windows, including the newly-launched Windows 11, received cumulative updates today. However, one version of Windows is getting a new feature update, and that’s Windows Holographic. Users of Microsoft’s augmented reality headset, HoloLens 2, are getting the update to Windows Holographic version 21H2, and it includes some significant changes.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro renders have leaked… yet again

Just like it happens every year, the upcoming Google Pixel lineup — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — has leaked extensively weeks before launch. The leaks have confirmed quite a few details about the devices, including new camera features, fast charging capabilities, and display tech. We’ve also got our first look at the upcoming Pixel Stand as well. While we’ve already learned pretty much everything about the two phones, the leaks just don’t seem to stop.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

YouTube Music is now available for some Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches

At I/O 2021 in May, Google confirmed it was working on a YouTube Music app for Wear OS. The company released the app following the Galaxy Watch 4 launch event in August. However, it initially supported the new Wear OS 3 smartwatches from Samsung. Late last month, YouTube started rolling out an update for the app that added support for some Wear OS 2 devices featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 or 4100+ chipset. Now, the company is rolling out another update with support for a few Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Download Moga Mod apk and experience the benefits

If you are interested in PUBG mode, which is basically the mod for the famous playerunknowns battlegrounds game, then you would like to download Moga APK. This is not the normal mod you would download for your mobile; This is the original one for your PC which is free. With the help of which you can easily download PUBG mode and get some amazing features in PUBG game for free. Before downloading the PUBG MOD APK You must understand what the Pubg Mod APK really is, so take your time and read it thoroughly.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy