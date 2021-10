The Eagles announced on Tuesday their practice squad protections for Week 5 ahead of the matchup with the Carolina Panthers:. These players cannot be signed to another team's active roster for the remainder of the week. For example, the Eagles signed center/guard Jack Anderson to the active roster from the Bills' practice squad on September 21. If the Bills protected him, the Eagles would not have been able to make that transaction.

