Jersey City is set to move one step closer to the creation of its Highline dream park on the Sixth Street Embankment. The City Council was to vote on two resolutions Thursday night that would potentially smooth over the process of acquiring the land – between Sixth and Fifth streets to the north and south, and Division Street and Marin Boulevard to the west and east – that the city hopes to see become an open green space.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO