First Lady Jill Biden to campaign with Terry McAuliffe amid tight Virginia governor's race

By Kate Scanlon
 3 days ago

F irst Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to campaign with former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Friday in his race for a second term, his campaign announced Monday.

Biden will join McAuliffe in Henrico, near Richmond, to “mobilize Democrats during early voting,” according to a campaign release.

STACEY ABRAMS SET TO CAMPAIGN WITH TERRY MCAULIFFE AS POLLS TIGHTEN IN VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S RACE

Registered voters in Old Dominion have until Oct. 30 to vote at an early voting location if they want to cast a ballot ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

McAuliffe’s campaign has sought to highlight his Republican rival Glenn Youngkin’s areas of agreement with former President Donald Trump, who lost Virginia last year by 10 percentage points to President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden hitting the campaign trail for McAuliffe is noteworthy in the tightening governor’s race. A Christopher Newport University poll released last week found that McAuliffe holds a “small but narrowing” lead over Youngkin at 49% to 45%, a range within the poll’s 4.2% margin of error.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, governors cannot seek consecutive terms, a restriction unique to that state. McAuliffe was governor from 2014-18. He previously chaired the Democratic National Committee from 2001-05.

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will also campaign with McAuliffe this weekend, his campaign announced.

