Harpursville, NY

New tiger habitat unveiled at Animal Adventure

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park’s newest cats have a brand new space.

A new habitat has been unveiled for Bao and Ming, 5 month old tigers who joined the park over the summer.

The new area has waterfalls, viewing windows, overhead tunnels and raised viewing decks with over 6 thousand square feet.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch says that tigers need a lot of space and enrichment, both of which he feels they accomplished.

He says this is one of the biggest and best exhibits the park has done.

“As the park grows and matures so does our design work and the exhibit spaces. This was a state of the art exhibit that we flew a professional in to design and put together a process for us, our local team built it out and here we are with waterfalls and climbing structures, and frankly I’m jealous of their pool,” says Patch.

Patch says two more exhibits are in the works, and hopes to one day house snow leopards and red pandas.

Bao and Ming are on display daily until the 25th, when the park takes a hiatus until November 10th.

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

