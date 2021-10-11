MHS to host men’s alumni tourney

MIDDLETOWN >> If you graduated from a Lake County high school and think you still have some basketball game left, here’s your chance to prove it. Middletown High School is putting together an alumni men’s basketball tournament for Dec. 10-12 at the Middletown High School gym. A round-robin format will determine who has the best alumni team in the county — Clear Lake, Kelseyville, Lower Lake, Middletown or Upper Lake. Depending on how many players sign up from each high school, there could be more than one team from a particular high school.