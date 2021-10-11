El Paso judge grants partial bond reduction for suspect in intoxicated manslaughter case
A partial bond reduction was granted for a man arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter in connection with a fatal September car accident. Juan Pablo Escorza, 42, was arrested Oct. 1 after he was released from the hospital in connection with a Sept. 27 crash in which he is accused of driving and crashing into a fire hydrant and rock wall in the 11200 block of Vista Del Sol Drive in East El Paso.www.elpasotimes.com
