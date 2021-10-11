CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State-of-the-art fitness center officially opens at C.M. Eppes Middle School

By Erin Jenkins
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools announced on Monday that its $100,000 fitness center was opened at C.M. Eppes Middle School in Pitt County in an official ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the newly-constructed center.

In May, Governor Roy Cooper and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfield, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) announced that C.M. Eppes Middle school was selected as one of three schools in North Carolina to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 “Don’t Quit! Fitness Center.”

P.E. Teacher Ms. Tricia Hurt submitted the winning video on behalf of C.M. Eppes and highlighted the unique difficulties many of its students had endured during the pandemic and additionally by being displaced due to storm damage to part of C.M. Eppes buildings. Ms. Hurt says a focus on fitness is a priority this year, as students have returned to in-person instruction.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long term benefits from physical activity. Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students, which is important for the entire state of North Carolina,” Cooper said.

Jake Steinfeld added, “We had an overwhelming response from elementary and middle schools throughout the great state of North Carolina. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Cooper, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first. Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.” C.M. Eppes Middle School, Northridge Middle School and Perquimans County Middle School were awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers.

According to NFGFC: Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

