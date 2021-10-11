Autumn finally returning to Columbus area this week

Thursday: Partly cloudy, few pop-up t-showers late, high 83. It has been an incredible day today with temps back into the lower to middle 80s, the top ten warmest for the date. We are watching a system to our west that is lifting northeast. This will bring more clouds to our area overnight tonight and could bring a stray shower in our western counties after midnight. Lows will stay quite warm for this time of the year in the low to mid-60s.