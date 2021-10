The driver stayed at the scene to speak with police but reportedly has not been arrested. Six cyclists were struck by a Ford Super Duty near Waller, Texas on Saturday, leading to four hospitalizations. Two riders were airlifted to a nearby medical facility and while their exact conditions are unknown, various local news outlets report that they're in recovery. The cyclists were training for an Ironman marathon when, roughly 75 miles into their ride, an F-350 crashed into them, and one witness says the 16-year-old driver was taunting the group when the incident occurred.

TRAFFIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO