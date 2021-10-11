CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Jensen: Rebound in Crude Oil Prices Provides Opportunity

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ej3d_0cO56jV700

The recent rise in crude oil prices could provide an opportunity for investors since inflationary pressures appear likely to affect the economy for a longer period, Bret Jensen argues.

“Rising energy prices will continue to be a part of the surge of inflation in the economy,” he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “The surge in crude is also an opportunity for investors as well.”

Interest rates are climbing upwards as returns in the stock market are declining in both the broader markets such as the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq.

“Investors finally are capitulating that inflation may not be temporary or ‘transitory’,; a theme I have been hammering on for months in these columns,” he wrote. “We saw more evidence of this big surge of cost pressures … as the Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 19.9% for July, a record for a year-over-year increase in housing prices.”

Rising energy costs are a concern for the economy as consumers are feeling the pain as price surges are occurring everywhere from higher rental prices to homes for sale. Crude oil now is over $75 a barrel and shortages have occurred in the United Kingdom.

“Obviously, this rise in crude prices has been good for the energy sector, which has been one of the strongest parts of the market despite the uptick in volatility in recent trading sessions,” Jensen wrote.

“.... this will be good for the bottom line and capital budgets for energy producers,” he wrote. “This, in turn, should boost the fortunes of oil services names in the quarters ahead.”

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

U.S. wholesale prices see record increase over 12 months

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Housing Prices#Nasdaq
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
CUSHING, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

IHS Holding stock opens well below the IPO price

IHS Holding Ltd. stumbled out of the gate Thursday, as the telecommunications infrastructure operator's stock opened and stayed well below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $17.65 at 11:54 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares, or 16.0% below the IPO price, to value the company at about $5.8 billion. The stock, which has traded within a range of $16.83 to $18.48 since then, was last down 17.6% at $17.31. The stock's disappointing debut came on a day that both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
northeastoregonnow.com

Skyrocketing Crude Oil Prices Behind Recent Rise in Gas Prices

The national average is at its highest price since October 2014. The Oregon average is a little lower than its year-to-date high of $3.80 reached on Aug. 19. For the week, the national average is $3.28 per gallon while in Oregon, the average price per gallon of gas is $3.76.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures pull back from a nearly 7-year high, but hold above the key $80 mark

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, with U.S. prices falling back after settling a day earlier at a nearly seven-year high, but holding above the key $80 mark. Traders continued to weigh prospects for demand against a backdrop of tight energy supplies. "With airlines warning that the rise in energy costs may well hinder their recovery, prices are starting to slip over concerns about demand destruction," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 20 cents, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $80.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices on Tuesday settled at their highest since Oct. 30, 2014.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy