Victim in Wheat Ridge hit-and-run dies, suspect in custody

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A pedestrian struck by a car in Wheat Ridge early Monday afternoon has died and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Wheat Ridge police responded to the crash at around 1:15 p.m. near a Taco Bell at the intersection of W. 31 st Avenue and Youngfield Street. A preliminary investigation revealed the crash was a hit-and-run.

"I happen to look out the window and I see a body laying on the ground. I didn't know whether it was a woman or man, so I right away was like let me call 911," an employee at a nearby store who witnessed the incident said. "[The victim] he had a mask on his face. We did remove the mask. He was struggling to breathe."

The victim, only identified as an adult man, was in critical condition just before 2 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at around 2:40 p.m.

Police told Denver7 they had surveillance video of the crash. In an update, a spokesperson for the police department said they had pulled a car over on the road matching the vehicle seen on surveillance video. On Tuesday, Wheat Ridge Police identified the suspect as Joshua Korosec, 49.

On Monday night, Wheat Ridge Police indicated that more information on the suspect will be available later in the week.

Police said they don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the hit-and-run.

"The entire situation was so tragic," another witness said.

This was the second crash reported in Wheat Ridge on Monday. Earlier in the day, a teenager suffered a leg injury after he was hit while in the crosswalk in front of Wheat Ridge High School. The driver in that crash stayed at the scene and was cited.