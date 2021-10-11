CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheat Ridge, CO

Victim in Wheat Ridge hit-and-run dies, suspect in custody

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7UGV_0cO56V5p00

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A pedestrian struck by a car in Wheat Ridge early Monday afternoon has died and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Wheat Ridge police responded to the crash at around 1:15 p.m. near a Taco Bell at the intersection of W. 31 st Avenue and Youngfield Street. A preliminary investigation revealed the crash was a hit-and-run.

"I happen to look out the window and I see a body laying on the ground. I didn't know whether it was a woman or man, so I right away was like let me call 911," an employee at a nearby store who witnessed the incident said. "[The victim] he had a mask on his face. We did remove the mask. He was struggling to breathe."

The victim, only identified as an adult man, was in critical condition just before 2 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at around 2:40 p.m.

Police told Denver7 they had surveillance video of the crash. In an update, a spokesperson for the police department said they had pulled a car over on the road matching the vehicle seen on surveillance video. On Tuesday, Wheat Ridge Police identified the suspect as Joshua Korosec, 49.

On Monday night, Wheat Ridge Police indicated that more information on the suspect will be available later in the week.

Police said they don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the hit-and-run.

"The entire situation was so tragic," another witness said.

This was the second crash reported in Wheat Ridge on Monday. Earlier in the day, a teenager suffered a leg injury after he was hit while in the crosswalk in front of Wheat Ridge High School. The driver in that crash stayed at the scene and was cited.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say

ORANGE, California, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. former President Bill Clinton is recovering after two days of treatment for an infection in a California hospital, his doctors said on Thursday. The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening "for a non-COVID-19 infection," Clinton...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Wheat Ridge, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Wheat Ridge High School#The Police Department#Wheat Ridge Police
The Hill

McCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will receive his missed pension payments worth about $200,000 and other benefits after he settled a lawsuit with the Department of Justice (DOJ). The settlement, released Thursday, reversed McCabe's March 2018 firing and allowed him to officially retire and receive benefits. The government will...
POTUS
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy