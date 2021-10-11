CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Watch: 3 marathoners carry fellow runner to the finish line

By Julia Taliesin
 3 days ago

These are the moments the Boston Marathon is all about!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCVET_0cO56FDR00
A runner crosses the finish line of the 125th Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Boston Marathon celebrates athleticism, perseverance, and, at its core, humanity.

In a heartwarming moment captured by WBZ, three marathoners are seen carrying a fellow runner to the finish line — putting her down a little before it so she could cross on her own.

The runners hail from all over the country. The runner being carried is Luz Blakney, from Virginia, and the women carrying her are (left to right) Emily Edquist, from Georgia, Samantha Renzi, from California, and Kristina Schunk, from Minnesota.

Though all four were slowed down, they still finished admirably. Renzi was the first of the bunch, and finished 8,128 overall with a 03:48:42 time. Edquist was next, finishing 8,771 overall with a time of 03:53:35. The woman who was carried, Blakney, finished in 8,996 place with a time of 3:55:05, and Schunk placed in 9,287 with a 03:57:12 time.

