Long leaving Nationals to become Phillies hitting coach

When the Washington Nationals struggled offensively to begin the 2021 season as several Nats players slumped out of the gates, it did not take long for people to call for Kevin Long to be fired as the team’s hitting coach. Not only was Long not fired, his offense turned in a good season in a few key categories like batting average (1st in NL at .258) and strikeout avoidance (1st in NL at 1,303). But there were some stress areas of failures like doubleplays (worst in MLB at 158), runners left-on-base (worst in MLB at 1,168), and home runs (9th worst in MLB at 182).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO