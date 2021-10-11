Long leaving Nationals to become Phillies hitting coach
The Nationals have another opening on their coaching staff to fill after learning hitting coach Kevin Long is leaving to take a position with the Phillies. Long, the club’s hitting coach since 2018, was invited to return in 2022 but was free to seek other employment because his contract was expiring. He chose to join Joe Girardi’s staff in Philadelphia, where he’ll be reunited with slugger Bryce Harper, a source familiar with the decision confirmed.www.masnsports.com
