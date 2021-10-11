CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

First look: 2022 NHL All-Star logo for Las Vegas event

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frLMx_0cO55OCB00

The National Hockey League and Vegas Golden Knights unveiled the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star logo on Monday.

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in February.

Officials say the logo is inspired by the glitz and glamour of the neon lights and marquee signs on the historic Las Vegas Strip. The logo itself takes the form of the many classic marquee signs adorning Las Vegas' numerous hotels and casinos, combined with the shape of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

The All-Star type is inspired by the flair of mid-century modern typography familiar to many casinos on the Strip, according to a spokesperson on the logo.

Team officials say the color palette pays homage directly to the Golden Knights, using black, red, and gold. The overall dark palette also references how Vegas comes to life at night, with the red and gold accents as the neon lights against the dark sky.

Honda is celebrating 14 years as the official vehicle of the National Hockey League and will support the NHL throughout the 2021-22 season as the exclusive automotive partner of the NHL.

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point Event To Take Place In Las Vegas

Following Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, their next major event will be Turning Point, which takes place on November 20. The company took to Twitter today to announce that the event will take place at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be streaming live on Impact! Plus. In addition to Turning Point, there will be two days of TV tapings on November 21 and 22. Tickets for all of these events will go on sale on October 15.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#Vegas Golden Knights
NHL

NHL Stadium Series logo unveiled

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today unveiled the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ logo. The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ logo was inspired by the vibrant neon signs that adorn the legendary Honky Tonk bars of Nashville's historic Broadway district. Tipping its hat to the Music City, the logo features a neon guitar neck and headstock that showcase a guitar cord Nashville script and the three stars of the Tennessee state flag.
NHL
celebritypage.com

Joel Corry Lights Up Las Vegas On First USA Nationwide Tour

As a DJ from the United Kingdom, the USA finally had the chance to see the star live in a select few cities across the country. After kicking off his tour in Los Angeles, the star took his place at the Fremont Stage as one of the headliners at this year's Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Sun

College football awards event another coup for Las Vegas sports scene

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 | 7:45 p.m. College football is certainly finding Las Vegas a friendly landing spot for notable events. The most recent example: The National Football Foundation is bringing its College Football Hall of Fame awards dinner to Las Vegas in December. Last month, Notre Dame announced it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Announces Fan Events for Bound for Glory Weekend in Las Vegas

– Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on fan events in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, October 22 ahead of Bound for Glory 2021. Here are all the details:. IMPACT Wrestling Stars Set To Meet Fans All Around Las Vegas On Friday, October 22. IMPACT Wrestling takes over Las...
WWE
KEYT

PGA Tour stays in Las Vegas for another South Korea event

The PGA Tour stays in Las Vegas for the second straight week and the second year in a row. The CJ Cup is typically held in South Korea. A year ago it was at Shadow Creek. Now it goes to The Summit Club, a private course. Collin Morikawa is a member. The field is loaded even while missing two of the top four players in the world. Jon Rahm is in Spain for a second straight week. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Daniel Berger are the only U.S. Ryder Cup members who are not playing the no-cut event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken open inaugural NHL season in Las Vegas – Photo Gallery

Wait no longer, Seattle Kraken fans. Your local NHL team has finally hit the ice. The Kraken opened their inaugural NHL season in Las Vegas in a Tuesday night contest on ESPN against perhaps one of their top rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights. While Seattle is the 32nd franchise in...
NHL
The Hollywood Reporter

Talent Resources Sports’ David Spencer Reveals Event Plans for Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles

Today marks T minus four months to Super Bowl LVI, a global spectacle that will bring the NFL championship game to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly three decades and the first to be held in the city’s new $5 billion SoFi Stadium. Dave Spencer need not set an alert. He serves as co-CEO and founder alongside Michael Heller of Talent Resources Sports, a firm that specializes in all aspects of marketing, social media, digital and media industries. They’ve been knee-deep in activations during Super Bowl week for more than a decade, having hosted major events for the likes...
NFL
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy