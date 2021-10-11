CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
sP+a wraps its sienna apartments in a facade of rippling brickwork

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe facade of sameep padora associates’ sienna apartments is informed by the sun. working to protect the interior spaces against strong horizontal sunlight, the team at sP+a worked with master brick masons from pondicherry, to generate the wall system. the structure comprises nine-inch-thick brick walls that corbelled to carry the load of stone faced lintels, or ‘chajjas.’ glass bay windows are recessed behind the openings formed by the corbelled brickwork and the cantilevered stone faced lintels.

