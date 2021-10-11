‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’: Watch The First Four Minutes of the Animated HBO Max Series

Batman: The Animated Series debuted in 1992 and kicked off a new era in animation for the DC comic book characters. While Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more and previously appeared in shows like Super Friends, those were geared to a young audience and have not stood the test of time as well. When Batman: The Animated Series arrived on Saturday mornings it took the lead from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film and delivered a darker take on the Caped Crusader. Developed by Bruce Timm, the show was still suitable for Saturday morning viewing, but it had much less of a kid-friendly approach and appealed to older viewers as well. Across its eighty-five episode run, the show delivered an updated take on the Batman mythos and is currently considered one of the greatest animated series of all time. It was followed by Batman Beyond, also from Bruce Timm, in which a new hero takes up the cape and cowl in a futuristic setting. That show was also well-received and is considered a notable Batman television entry. Also expanding the DC Universe on television was Superman: The Animated Series and The Justice League, both of which Timm was involved with as well. Arguably, these shows did a better job with the DC superheroes than the recent DCEU movies. And personally, I enjoyed the animated shows better than The CW’s Arrow-verse entries (though those do have their merit).

