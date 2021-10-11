5-year-old dies in crash when intoxicated driver strikes 18-wheeler, Texas police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On October 13, 2021, at approximately 6:07 a.m, deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the Park Boulevard Bridge to investigate a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. According to investigators, 60-year-old bicyclist Sherry Nowotarski was riding her bicycle westbound over the bridge, when she lost control of the bicycle and fell into the curb lane. Investigators say 41-year-old Lenon Ashford was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart westbound over the bridge. Ashford was unable to avoid hitting Nowotarski and struck her with the passenger side of his vehicle. Nowotarski was transported to Bayfront Hospital where she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash. Nowotarski is a civilian employee at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and was hired November 1, 2010. The investigation continues.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO