5-year-old dies in crash when intoxicated driver strikes 18-wheeler, Texas police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree children were in the car when a driver who Texas police say was intoxicated crashed into a semi-truck. One of those kids died from her injuries, officials say. The 30-year-old male driver has since been charged with murder, intoxicated assault and driving while intoxicated (DWI) with a child passenger in connection to the late Saturday afternoon crash.

