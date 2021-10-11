CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

City leaders commit to more police reform work following Owensby incident

By Aliah Williamson
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eot2H_0cO54vv100

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- It’s been several weeks since an altercation between Dayton Police and a man identified as Clifford Owensby was caught on camera. Owensby told police he was a paraplegic during a traffic stop on September 30. Officers dragged Owensby out of the car before arresting him.

There were no charges related to the incident against Owensby, but he did receive two citations. One for having an unrestrained child in the backseat and another for having dark tinted windows.

Owensby said he felt humiliated and violated by the confrontation and is now filing a complaint and a lawsuit against the department.

‘They dragged me to their vehicle like a dog;’ Clifford Owensby shares account of Dayton Police altercation

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is crediting recent police reform work for bringing Clifford Owensby’s case to light.

“We didn’t have body cameras before police reform and we committed that no matter what we see we would share it,” said Whaley. “At the end of the day we want every Daytonian and every person who interacts with police to be treated fairly and with respect, period.”

The city of Dayton formed five police reform groups following a summer of unrest and calls for police reform. These five group address different areas and are made of more than 125 community members. Each is led by a city commissioner.

Jeffrey Mims Jr., city commissioner and co-lead of the Use of Force group, says he was concerned by footage of the incident.

“We put a lot of faith and a lot of effort into a very strong 8 to 9 month police reform process, so to see something like this happen before we could implement all of the recommendations, it’s disappointing for us,” he said.

The working groups have come up with more than 140 recommendations to improve community policing. Only a few have been implemented so far, but that includes body camera policies as well as training programs for both officers and citizens.

“We have extensive work with police officers about how they can identify and de-escalate a set of circumstances so that we don’t have situations where it has the potential to get out of hand. [And] to look at ways that we can inform citizens of what their rights are if they are stopped by the police,” said Mims.

NAACP, Clifford Owensby speak on incident with Dayton Police

Owensby has filed a complaint against the department and is also pursuing a lawsuit. The police department is doing a Professional Standards Bureau investigation and once the results are shared, decisions will be made from there.

“I hope that they make the best decision for this city and the best decision for the citizens. The decision I think is best is one that restores and maintains the faith that our citizens have as far as the work being done by police,” said Mims.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Dayton residents express concerns to Commission after police incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners holds its first meeting since Dayton Police held a briefing and released body camera video showed a paraplegic man being dragged from his car. Several citizens spoke at the Commission meeting expressing their concerns over how Dayton Police treat citizens. Many of them said they were surprised and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police investigating death at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a death at a Dayton home Thursday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a woman called just after 2 p.m. for a welfare check on her ex-boyfriend at a home in the 800 block of Blanche Street. The woman told dispatchers he had been missing for eight […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Threat puts school into lockdown, student in custody

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont High School students are back in session Thursday after a threat caused the school to go into lockdown. Clayton Police received a threat against the high school Thursday afternoon and immediately locked the entire area down. After an initial investigation and more information was gathered the order was reduced from […]
CLAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Ohio statehouse bill: Conceal carry with no license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- On Thursday, several firearm-related bills received hearings at the Ohio Statehouse. One of the bills would allow Ohioans to carry a concealed weapon without a license. House Bill 227 would eliminate the requirement of Ohioans to get a license before they carry a concealed gun. Proponents of the bill say it will […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Police looking for missing Springfield woman with dementia

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 74-year-old woman. Police issued a Missing Adult Alert for Elizabeth Crum on Thursday. Police said Crum drove away from the Ohio Masonic Home on West National Road on Monday, October 11 just before 7 p.m. and has not returned. […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Crews on scene of fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were on scene of a fire in Dayton Thursday. The Dayton Fire Department said on Facebook that crews were in the 1300 block of Swisher Avenue on the west side for a structure fire. The fire chief on scene told 2 NEWS the fire was small and able to be […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Whaley
WDTN

School bus with 24 students on board involved in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Several emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Middletown.  The crash happened around 8 am at the intersection of Central Avenue and N. Highview Drive. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene who reports seeing an ambulance, fire and police crews on the […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley seniors welcome 2022 Social Security increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After the biggest Social Security adjustment announced in 40 years, people in the Miami Valley who receive the benefits are welcoming the news. In Clark County, nearly 10% of adults 65 and over live below the poverty line. This extra Social Security money is much needed as prices continue to increase. […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio education board rescinds resolution condemning racism

UPDATE: The Ohio Board of Education has voted to rescind a resolution that condemns racism. The resolution, passed last year in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, called for equity and opportunity for students of color. In a 10-7 vote, the board replace it with a resolution that would, in the words of board members, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Have you seen him? Kettering Police looking for missing man

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is asking for your help finding a missing 80-year-old man. Police said Jerry Kain drove away from his home on Friday, October 14 at 3 p.m. and has not returned. Kain suffers from dementia. KPD said it is concerned for Kain’s safety. Kain is 5’7″ tall, weighs 180 lbs., […]
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Dayton Police#Daytonian
WDTN

72-year-old killed in Springfield crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The 72-year-old man who was killed in a Springfield crash Wednesday has been identified. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Donald Little of Springfield was killed in the two-car crash. Springfield Police Sergeant Michael Curtis said the crash happened at the intersection of North Yellow Springs Street and West Columbia […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Have you seen her? Miamisburg Police looking for theft suspect

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg Police Department needs your help finding a theft suspect. The department said on Facebook that it is looking for a female who is a suspect in a theft offense that happened at a home improvement store. If you recognize the woman, call (937) 847-6612 or message Miamisburg Police on […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Dayton Children’s Hospital seeing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital expressed concern Thursday with the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations they’re seeing, along with having to make difficult decisions daily on how many patients they can take in. “People in my role and the other children’s hospital in the state of Ohio are doing the same thing, which means […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

ODH leaders say Delta Variant cases plateaued, continue pushing COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a Thursday Ohio Department of Health press conference, ODH Chief Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says we’re beginning to see a plateau in Delta Variant cases here in Ohio. However, even with this slowing, we’re still seeing high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “Yesterday for example, the 24-hour difference in cases […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Ribbon cutting held for $17M Dayton bridge project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A ribbon cutting was held for a $17 million bridge project in Dayton Wednesday. According to a release, community members joined state and local officials to celebrate the completion of the Third Street Bridge, the largest bridge project ever in Montgomery County. The county said the bridge is also known as […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

1K+
Followers
636
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy