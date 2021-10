Before hitting theaters, Marvel Studios' Eternals will debut a the Rome Film Festival. The next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, will close out the event on October 24th. It will debut in theaters in Italy on November 3rd. That's the same date as for France, Germany, and Sweden. Audiences in the United States and the United Kingdom will have to wait a few more days until November 5th to see the film. According to Variety, the festival's organizers confirmed that some of the film's talent would be at the event to discuss the movie but did not specify who would attend.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO