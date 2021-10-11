Three-year-old wins Alabama Black Belt Adventures Best Fish Photo Contest
The top prize for the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Best Fish Photo Contest’s beginners division was awarded to three-year-old Spur Knight of Valley Grande. For the Knight family, fishing is certainly a family affair. Chase Knight and his son Spur, accompanied by his older brother Gauge, age seven, were fishing at the Dallas County Public Fishing Lake when they opted to cast their line into a new area of the lake.yellowhammernews.com
