Three-year-old wins Alabama Black Belt Adventures Best Fish Photo Contest

The Nature Conservancy have unveiled the winners of its 2021 photo contest, and what a stunning set of images they are!. This year’s winners were selected by a panel of judges that included renowned American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, who is himself an avid photographer. From more than 100,000 entries, the Grand Prize went to a photo of a western lowland gorilla walking through a cloud of butterflies in the Central African Republic, taken by photographer Anup Shah of the United Kingdom. Folds said of the winning image: “I like photos that keep dragging you in. The [gorilla’s] face. Tolerance or bliss. It’s really hard to tell and the insects draw you there.”

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO