Teen remains critical after car crash that killed one
A Center Grove area teen remained in critical condition Monday after a car crash last week in northwestern Johnson County. Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and White River Township Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of South Paddock Road in Greenwood on the report of a single-vehicle accident. Callers reported the vehicle had struck a tree head on, according to a sheriff’s office news release.www.dailyjournal.net
