Save Westport Now announces P&Z candidate nominees
WESTPORT — A political party devoted to land use issues in town has nominated three incumbent candidates for Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission this November. Save Westport Now, which bills itself as a nonpartisan political party “devoted to preserving and enhancing Westport’s residential neighborhoods, historic resources, open spaces, and quality of life,” announced its nomination of Planning & Zoning Commission incumbents Michael Cammeyer, Danielle Dobin, and Neil Cohn.www.registercitizen.com
