Couple finishes 100th marathon together with a kiss at the finish line
More than 39 years ago, Linda Ballard would head to McKinley Park in Chicago to run every day, especially after she spotted a handsome runner. She had no idea that the stranger was also timing his runs in the hopes of bumping into her. Running turned into dating and the pair married in 1982 and had a daughter. Little did Linda and James "Jim" Ballard know that their meet-cute would result in them completing 100 marathons together — with No. 100 being Sunday’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon.www.today.com
