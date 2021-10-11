CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Agent Orange Medal Project presents medals to local veterans

By Kristy Bock
Cover picture for the articleSome veterans of the Vietnam War came back home with more than the traumas of war. On Monday, October 11, 2021, at G.I. Joe’s Military “Living History” Museum, local area veterans were given the Orange Heart Medal by members of The Orange Heart Metal Foundation. The Orange Heart Medal Project’s purpose is to bring recognition to veterans who served in the Vietnam war and who were affected by exposure to Agent Orange.

