Bing Crosby’s heirs sell stake in estate to boost his work

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO