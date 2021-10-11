Lil Wayne announces vinyl boxset featuring ‘Tha Carter’ singles

“It’s Weezy F. Baby, the F is for fresh.” Today is Weezy’s birthday, and that means it’s an ample opportunity to dissect some of the rapper’s greatest fits over the years. Even back when Lil Wayne was rocking oversized white T-shirts and bandanas as a member of the Hot Boyz, he always managed to form his unique sense of style. From beefing with Pusha T and Pharrell over who made BAPE popular first or wearing brightly-colored animal print leggings with Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton belts, Lil Wayne has always had an eccentric taste in fashion. Some days he came out looking like the waviest rapper out by wearing iced out chains and designer clothes. Other times, he looked more like a lost teenager that walked out of a Zumiez store wondering if wearing shopping mall skate brands would magically make him a better skateboarder—to Lil Wayne’s credit he got somewhat nice at skating. Today, you can still catch Weezy getting hella fly and wearing some of the most eccentric outfits seen on a rapper today. His style is definitely uniquely his. To celebrate his birthday, check out some of the best outfits he’s worn throughout his career below.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 DAYS AGO