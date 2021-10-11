CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Wayne announces vinyl boxset featuring ‘Tha Carter’ singles

By Daniel Peters
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne has announced ‘Tha Carter Singles Collection’, which will feature 19 past singles in a limited seven-inch vinyl boxset. The singles are taken from Lil Wayne’s highly successful ‘Tha Carter’ series of albums, which comprise five releases: 2004’s ‘Tha Carter’, 2005’s ‘Tha Carter II’, 2008’s ‘Tha Carter III’, 2011’s ‘Tha Carter IV’, and 2018’s ‘Tha Carter V’. The boxset will come complete with liner notes and a booklet of rare photos.

HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Reveals Just How Quickly Lil Wayne Writes His Raps

Lil Wayne made a career dishing out fiery verses on his songs and as a guest feature, leading many to consider him the greatest rapper alive at one point. His 39th birthday just passed and people have been saluting the Young Money boss for all his accomplishments to the culture, including his memorable verses.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Who Can Beat Lil Wayne in a VERZUZ Battle? Birdman Says No One

Birdman had a whole lot to say in his appearance on the Big Facts podcast. Aside from shining light on paying rappers and his love for Lil Wayne as his son, Stunna talked about VERZUZ. When asked who could top Weezy F. Baby, the answer was easy. Nobody. “He got...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jadakiss Shares Some Great Perspective on How Fast Lil Wayne Can Record a Verse

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. During a recent show in Miami, Jadakiss brought out Lil Wayne and offered his praises of the wildly prolific and beloved rapper. The two have collaborated a number of times throughout their careers, and welcoming Wayne to the stage, Jada gave some perspective on just how quickly Weezy writes his verses.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

First Week Sales Projections For Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, & Rich The Kid Are In

Meek Mill’s newest album Expensive Pain is expected to move 85,000 to 95,000 units in its first week since release, according to new data from HitsDailyDouble. Despite the respectable showing, it has a tough battle to reach the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with Drake's Certified Lover Boy still dominating the airways.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy's 'Sincerely, Kentrell' Album Puts Him In Conversation With 2Pac & Lil Wayne

At just 22 years old, NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has secured his fourth No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 with his recently released album Sincerely, Kentrell. The 21-track project successfully dethroned Drake’s three-week Certified Lover Boy run on the Billboard 200 but even more historic, it puts NBA YoungBoy in the same class of the late Tupac Shakur and Lil Wayne as the only rappers who released No. 1 albums while incarcerated.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Boasts About Dividing $1.4B Between Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Atlanta, GA – Cash Money Records CEO/co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down for an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast earlier this week. During the 100-minute long conversation, the veteran music executive spoke on a myriad of topics, including that infamous kiss with Lil Wayne, his past issues with Charlamagne Tha God and Cash Money rumors.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Best Lil Wayne Outfits of All Time

“It’s Weezy F. Baby, the F is for fresh.” Today is Weezy’s birthday, and that means it’s an ample opportunity to dissect some of the rapper’s greatest fits over the years. Even back when Lil Wayne was rocking oversized white T-shirts and bandanas as a member of the Hot Boyz, he always managed to form his unique sense of style. From beefing with Pusha T and Pharrell over who made BAPE popular first or wearing brightly-colored animal print leggings with Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton belts, Lil Wayne has always had an eccentric taste in fashion. Some days he came out looking like the waviest rapper out by wearing iced out chains and designer clothes. Other times, he looked more like a lost teenager that walked out of a Zumiez store wondering if wearing shopping mall skate brands would magically make him a better skateboarder—to Lil Wayne’s credit he got somewhat nice at skating. Today, you can still catch Weezy getting hella fly and wearing some of the most eccentric outfits seen on a rapper today. His style is definitely uniquely his. To celebrate his birthday, check out some of the best outfits he’s worn throughout his career below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Tech N9ne Releases His 23rd Album "ASIN9INE" Featuring Lil Wayne, Russ, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, & More

Tech N9ne has never been afraid to stand out as an artist. The Kansas City-born rapper has been in the game for decades, coming through with some of the strangest music of the last few generations. The 49-year-old is in the later stage of his career, but he remains as active as ever. Still dropping projects consistently, Tech came through with his twenty-third studio album on Friday, dropping ASIN9NE with a list of star-studded features.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid Team Up for ‘Trust Fund Babies’ Mixtape

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid have joined forces for a collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies, out now via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The mixtape features 10 tracks, with a guest spot from YG. The pair also released a music video for the single “Feelin’ Like Tunechi.” The mixtape follows the release of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition) on streaming platforms in celebration of the album’s 10th anniversary. Wayne also launched the specialty Tha Carter IV Topps trading cards around the anniversary, making him the first rapper to have his own trading card collection. Last month, Lil Wayne joined Run the Jewels on the remix of their RTJ4 standout “Ooh La La.” The new version — which also features DJ Premier and Greg Nice — is among the songs on the rap duo’s just-released RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition. Earlier this summer, the rapper linked up with British rapper KSI for the single “Lose.”
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Wayne Releases Surprise New Song ‘Ya Dig’: Listen

A couple of weeks ago, there were reports that a new song from Lil Wayne called ‘Ya Dig’ was scheduled to release anytime soon. This song is finally here for our listening pleasure. According to diehard Weezy fans, ‘Ya Dig’ was recorded around 2008-2009 era but never saw the light of day. It has been released through Republic records today but there is still no word as to why such an old track has been unveiled on streaming services out of nowhere.
MUSIC
HOT 107.9

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Getting Invited to Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party

Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week with a lavish party that included several members of his Young Money Entertainment family such as former label signee and protégé Drake and label president Mack Maine. As clips of the event began circulating on social media, one prominent person on the YM roster, the labels First Lady Nicki Minaj, was noticeably absent.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid “Feeling Like Tunechi”

Hot off the release of their Trust Fund Babies, Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid are “Feeling Like Tunechi” for the album’s first video. Pulling up in a McLaren in the hood before running from police, the Arrad-directed clip centers Tunechi in a interrogating interview and delivering his Hot Boy verse over TheLabCook beat. Rich The Kid dubs himself “Baby Tunechi” while sporting some of Weezy’s most iconic looks.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Grab YG For "Buzzin'"

It's been over two years since Lil Wayne shared his last studio album, Funeral. The rapper continued to deliver some excellent guest features since then with a few solo cuts sprinkled into the mix. His return to the fold came in the form of a collaborative album with Rich The Kid that came out of left-field for most. The 10-track project, Trust Fund Babies, finds the two artists bringing their eccentricity into the fold with little features attached to the tracklist.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lil Wayne Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Ya Dig”

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Lil Wayne has blessed fans with a gem we didn’t even know we needed. Digging deep into the vault, the Young Money rapper dropped “Ya Dig,” which apparently dates back to his Tha Carter III days. It sounds like it’s fresh out of a time capsule, utilizing Tarik Azzouz production and a sample of Margie Joseph’s “Stop! In the Name of Love,” which the rapper also used on his ’07 The Leak track “Gossip.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Accused Of Ditching Legal Hearing With $20M On The Line

In 2012, Lil Wayne famously sat for a deposition after he sued producer and filmmaker Quincy Jones III over Tha Carter documentary. According to Radar Online, the New Orleans rapper is sitting out such a moment regarding his former manager over $20 million. Court documents state Weezy skipped out on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Explain Why They Dropped A Collab Album

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid have officially joined forces, dropping a full-length collaborative album together, titled Trust Fund Babies. The project includes ten new songs, featuring a sole guest appearance from YG. The early standout from Trust Fund Babies has been "Feelin' Like Tunechi," for which the duo of rappers released a music video this morning.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Lil Wayne – “Ya Dig”

Last week, in a piece for Stereogum, Jayson Buford argued that Lil Wayne was returning “to legendary form” on a series of on-fire guest-verses. Almost immediately, as if to prove Jayson wrong, Wayne got together with perpetual hanger-on Rich The Kid to release the collaborative mixtape Trust Fund Babies. It’s bad. On Trust Fund Babies, Wayne is in a pure sleepy autopilot zone. Today, though, we’ve got a new song “Ya Dig” where Wayne once again sounds insane. So what’s going on here?
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Biggie, Lil Wayne & Ice Cube Immortalized As Special Edition Funko Figures

The Funko craze has taken off over the last decade. What started out as a small collection of novelty figurines has exploded into a whole range of collectable bobbleheads spanning comic books, movies, TV, cartoons, video games and sports. Now, three of Hip Hop’s finest MCs are being immortalized as...
CELEBRITIES
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Lil Wayne Celebrates 39th Birthday

On Monday, (Sept. 27) Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday. Several Young Money artists (including Drizzy) got together for the special occasion and Nicki Minaj wants to know why she didn’t get an invite. After pictures from the night hit social media, Minaj playfully commented “I had so much fun” under a group picture from the night re-posted by The Shade Room. Mack Maine then replied to Nicki’s comment, explaining that this particular gathering was thrown together at the last minute.“Lawwwdddd,” Mack wrote. “Don’t do it like that Nicketo!!! This shit was so last minute. We could run it back deaux it wasn’t complete without you.” Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, also chimed in. “They always do that sh**tttt,” she wrote on Instagram. “They did it to me last time sis it’s okay!” “Happy Birthday to my everything [Lil Wayne],” she wrote. Afterwards Nicki addressed those who were trolling: “Can’t even joke nomo chile,” she wrote. “These blogs so thirsty to post smthn for y’all to hate under. The obsession is a diff kinda real. We weren’t even in the same state. Just a lil jokey joke between me & my boo Mack.”
CELEBRITIES

