Yuma, AZ

LIVE BLOG: Yuma doctor lost in Santee crash

By Lisa Sturgis
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 10 days ago
YRMC confirms Dr. Sugata Das killed when his small plane went down

UPDATE: 6:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) confirmed Monday evening, a local cardiologist died in a plane crash in a San Diego suburb.

YRMC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bharat Magu released this statement on the loss of Dr. Sugata Das:

Dr. Sugata Das

"We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, which crashed near Santee.

As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man, Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time."

- Statement from Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer, YRMC

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side for continuing coverage of this developing story.

UPDATE: 4:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Investigators now say a plane that crashed Monday afternoon in Santee was headed to San Diego from Yuma when it encountered some unknown issue and tried to land at nearby airport.

The twin-engine Cessna then went down in a neighborhood, destroying two homes. Two people are confirmed dead, including a UPS worker who was on the ground. Witnesses tell NBC 7 in San Diego the wing of the plane actually clipped the UPS truck.

They say the body of the aircraft then slid towards some homes and exploded. The blast demolished two homes and damaged five others. Neighbors say they heard the aircraft getting closer, then felt its impact.

"I just heard it getting louder. I've lived in this area for a long time, you get kind of worried and don't pay attention to stuff unless it's out of the norm. It started getting so loud that I knew it was not right. And before I could even react to it, it hit," said neighbor Mike Bowen.

First responders say it will take some time to sift through the debris field to determine if there are additional casualties.

Paramedics did transport two people to the hospital. It's unclear if either of those victims are among the fatalities.

KYMA.com has learned the plane was registered to Samarth Aviation, LLC, which is owned by Dr. Sugata Das, a cardiologist at YRMC. We're told Dr. Das did commute between Yuma and San Diego, but there is no confirmation he was onboard at the time of the crash.

UPDATE: 3:22

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New information indicates a small plane that crashed in a San Diego suburb actually departed from Yuma. Previous reports said it was headed to Yuma from San Diego.

The Federal Aviation Administration, (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board, (NTSB), are currently on scene investigating. So far neither agency has released any information on the number of people aboard the plane, or their identities.

Officials have confirmed two people died in the crash, but it's unclear whether they were on the plane or on the ground.

UPDATE: 2:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New details now on that plane crash in Santee involving a Yuma-bound aircraft.

We've learned at least two people were killed in the fiery crash. No word on if the victims were aboard the plane or on the ground.

We've also learned more about the aircraft involved. FAA documents show the twin-engine Cessna was registered to a Yuma company, Samarth Aviation LLC. No information is available on the number of people aboard the flight, or their identities.

KYMA.com will bring you additional updates as we learn more.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 2:13 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA.com has learned the small plane that crashed in the San Diego area early Monday afternoon was bound for Yuma.

The twin-engine Cessna went down around 12:15 in Santee. The crash damaged at least two homes. At least one was destroyed.

There's still no word on the number of deaths or injuries associated with the incident. Nor is information available on the number of people aboard the plane.

This is a developing story. Stay with KYMA.com for more details as they become available.

The post LIVE BLOG: Yuma doctor lost in Santee crash appeared first on KYMA .

NTSB arrives on scene of Santee plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday arrived at the scene of a plane crash in a San Diego suburb involving a Yuma cardiologist. The post NTSB arrives on scene of Santee plane crash appeared first on KYMA.
